Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on CR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $92.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 43.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

