Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 370.2% from the May 15th total of 516,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CRTD stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Creatd has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 759.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,757.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Creatd in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Creatd in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Creatd in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Creatd by 56.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Creatd in the first quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

