Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 440 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.51) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.77) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.89) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.20) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.94. The company has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.52. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

