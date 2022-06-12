Credit Suisse Group Boosts CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $40.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CVI stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 52.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

