Credit Suisse Group Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$63.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.45.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at C$52.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$74.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.50. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.4699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 44.11%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.