Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CDEFF remained flat at $4.78 during midday trading on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of 4.78 and a 12-month high of 6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of 5.13.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, and ALM Treasury segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

