Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CDEFF remained flat at $4.78 during midday trading on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of 4.78 and a 12-month high of 6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of 5.13.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credito Emiliano (CDEFF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.