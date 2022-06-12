Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.50.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.81.

CPG opened at C$13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.67 and a 1 year high of C$13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.58.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$978.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total value of C$189,947.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

