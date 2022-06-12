Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 6,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $961.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.84.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (CYRBY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.