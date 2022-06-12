DA Davidson Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $490.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $465.00 to $490.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $457.90.

ULTA opened at $407.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.93 and its 200-day moving average is $387.69.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

