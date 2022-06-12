Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DKILY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 481,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,162. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83.
