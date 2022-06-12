Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Down 86.1% in May

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the May 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 12,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,562. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.