Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Down 86.1% in May

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the May 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Daimler Truck stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 12,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,562. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18.

Daimler Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.