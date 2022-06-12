DAO Maker (DAO) Market Cap Tops $120.20 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $120.20 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00006330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00349162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00443003 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,885,812 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

