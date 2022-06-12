DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.59

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $6.90. DarioHealth shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 181,486 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 150,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

