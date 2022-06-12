DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 8.6% This Week

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $44,616.18 and $34.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

