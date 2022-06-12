Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $396.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Barclays decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $429.06.

NYSE:DE opened at $335.23 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $307.64 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.09 and a 200-day moving average of $376.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Analyst Recommendations for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

