DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Up 278.6% Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 278.6% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $4.04 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00338415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00430767 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,167,127 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

