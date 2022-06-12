Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,559 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,766.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,144,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,861,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 329,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DEX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 26,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

