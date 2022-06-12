Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Lowered to €69.50

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €80.00 ($86.02) to €69.50 ($74.73) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLVHF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($96.77) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($86.02) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delivery Hero from €51.00 ($54.84) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.71. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

