DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Cap of $26.20 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $26.20 million and $59,192.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00327534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00033874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00429574 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

