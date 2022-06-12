Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $744.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after buying an additional 935,196 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 301,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,282,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.