Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in May

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. 410,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,495. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $72.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.4316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($80.65) to €74.00 ($79.57) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($63.44) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($68.45) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($76.34) to €50.50 ($54.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($80.65) to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

