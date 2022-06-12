DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $7,100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 799,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 299,279 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of DHBC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. DHB Capital has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.