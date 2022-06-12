Diameter Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 300,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

