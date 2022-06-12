Diameter Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine makes up 0.4% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,193,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,261,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

PSTH opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

