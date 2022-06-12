Diameter Capital Partners LP Invests $2.44 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned about 0.23% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HERA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

