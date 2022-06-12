Diameter Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,808 shares during the period. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III comprises approximately 1.3% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned approximately 7.95% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWAC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

