Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.85.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.35 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

