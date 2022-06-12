Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 17.6% Lower This Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $86,009.63 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,552.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.07 or 0.05346497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00181849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00593507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00552354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00062907 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003655 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,021,503 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

