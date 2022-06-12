DigitalNote (XDN) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $771,116.90 and $31.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00584316 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 87.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,952,453,702 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

