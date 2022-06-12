Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Shares Up 3.7%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 5,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.
About Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)
