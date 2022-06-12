DMScript Price Up 243.5% Over Last 7 Days (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 243.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $36,293.77 and approximately $10.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00331995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00033945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00427946 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.