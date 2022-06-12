DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Update

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 1,109.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DNAX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. DNA Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

