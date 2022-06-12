Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

DLB opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,024 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $55,937,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 526,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

