Dora Factory Market Cap Tops $9.79 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00008876 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,117,425 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

