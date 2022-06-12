DRIFE (DRF) Price Tops $0.0012

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $800,765.84 and approximately $31,965.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DRIFE coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DRIFE has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

About DRIFE

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,326,617 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

