DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 2,462.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.50. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DSV A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,272.51.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

