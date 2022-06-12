DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 2,462.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DSDVY opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.50. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.
About DSV A/S (Get Rating)
DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DSV A/S (DSDVY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.