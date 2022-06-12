DT Midstream (DTM) & The Competition Critical Survey

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DT Midstream to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DT Midstream and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream 36.13% 8.28% 4.09% DT Midstream Competitors 15.28% 9.04% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DT Midstream and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 1 3 5 0 2.44 DT Midstream Competitors 287 1914 2713 101 2.52

DT Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $56.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.46%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 4.24%. Given DT Midstream’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. DT Midstream pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 128.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DT Midstream and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $840.00 million $307.00 million 17.51 DT Midstream Competitors $7.52 billion $645.47 million 23.57

DT Midstream’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream. DT Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DT Midstream peers beat DT Midstream on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc. provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining services. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

