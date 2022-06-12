DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $117,575.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00007642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00345839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00440361 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

