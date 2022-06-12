Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

