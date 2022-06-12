Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $320.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duluth will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTH. StockNews.com cut Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duluth by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Duluth by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duluth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Duluth by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.