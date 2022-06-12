DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRRX stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.45.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 386,911 shares of company stock worth $191,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

