e-Gulden (EFL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $60.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00021404 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00178115 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006963 BTC.
- SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002406 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000705 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000068 BTC.
e-Gulden Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “
Buying and Selling e-Gulden
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.
