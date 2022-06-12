Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on July 8th

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $10.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

EMN stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

