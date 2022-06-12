EasyFi (EZ) Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001890 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $1.24 million and $110,508.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

