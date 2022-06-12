Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the May 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EVM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,323. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $105,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $151,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

