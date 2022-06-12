Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the May 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 171,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,603. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $248,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 22,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $484,567.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

