ECOSC 1-Day Volume Tops $18.00 (ECU)

ECOSC (ECU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, ECOSC has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ECOSC has a total market cap of $1,720.58 and approximately $18.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ECOSC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,751.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ECOSC Profile

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOSC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOSC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECOSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOSC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.