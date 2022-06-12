Electroneum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $104,596.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $52.33 million and $104,596.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,921,641,707 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

