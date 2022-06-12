Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,516.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

