Elequin Capital LP Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 4.1% of Elequin Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $96.85 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

